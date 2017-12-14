Actresses Will Wear This Color to the Golden Globes in Protest of Harassment in Hollywood

We’re calling it now: the biggest trend on the 2018 Golden Globes red carpet will be all-black.

According to People, several major actresses including presenters and nominees Emma Stone, Jessica Chastain, Meryl Streep are gearing up to wear black at the awards show as a symbolic form of protest against harassment in Hollywood.

Mireya Acierto/Getty Images; Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage

“All female actresses attending the Globes are protesting by just wearing black gowns,” a source told People, while Claudia and Jackie Oshry also confirmed the news on The Morning Breath.

Of course, this isn’t the first time Hollywood is banning together to support a social cause. In 2017, many celebrities supported the American Civil Liberties Union and wore blue pins in front of the cameras to demonstrate their support for the organization, which fights to support and defend the rights granted in the U.S. Constitution.

However, the black dress movement is particularly pressing considering it follows several sexual harassment allegations against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein. The producer was accused of misconduct by multiple women in The New York Times and The New Yorker, and actress like Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevigne, and Salma Hayek-Pinault have revealed their own harrowing experiences with Weinstein.

Since, the stories sparked use of the #MeToo hashtag on social media, and women who’ve suffered from similar experiences have shone a light on mistreatment not just in Hollywood, but everywhere.

It’s likely that many of the female presenters set to take the stage in January will participate and protest by wearing all-black.

Click here to see the full list of 2018 Golden Globe nominees—and catch the show, hosted by Seth Myers, on Jan. 7, 2018 on NBC.