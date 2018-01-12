Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern Continue to Support Time's Up at Critics' Choice Awards 

Black was the color on the Golden Globes red carpet on Sunday, and for very good reason. Celebrities banded together to wear the shade to protest sexual harassment in the workplace as part of the Time's Up movement, and it looks like the Globes won't be the only awards show where celebrities wear black.

Case in point: Big Little Lies co-stars and founding Time's Up members, Reese Witherspoon and Laura Dern, who both chose to wear black to the Critics' Choice Awards. Not only did they continue to make a statement, but they both looked gorgeous, as per usual.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

RELATED: Laura Dern on How Men in Hollywood Can Support Time's Up (Beyond Wearing Black)

Witherspoon wore an A-line Prada dress that featured crystal embellishments that punctuated the LBD, which she paired with Roger Vivier heels. Meanwhile, Dern wore a very chic Balmain jumpsuit.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

It wasn't just the BLL besties who decided to wear black. Emilia Clarke, Margot Robbie, Rachel Bloom, and Nick Jonas also chose the shade. While it may not be expressly for Time's Up, the color is inextricably linked to the movement. So whether they're trying to make a statement or not, black has become the color of protest for the season.