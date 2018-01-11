All the Gorgeous 2018 Critics’ Choice Awards Red Carpet Arrivals

Sunday night’s Golden Globes kicked off the 2018 award show season in style, and it’s quickly followed up by another event honoring the best in movies and television: the Critics’ Choice Awards.

The show, hosted by actress Olivia Munn, broadcasts live on Thursday night from the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. on The CW Network starting at 8 p.m. ET. Wonder Woman Gal Gadot will receive the #SeeHer Award, presented by director Patty Jenkins.

VIDEO: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

“Gadot broke through this year as a powerful voice advocating for women, not only on screen as the iconic Wonder Woman, but in life as well, using her platform to encourage those in the entertainment industry and beyond to strive for fairness and parity across genders,” the Critics' Choice Awards said in a statement.

Along with these stunning actresses, stars like Chris Hemsworth, Kate Bosworth, Kaley Cuoco, Natalia Dyer, Sarah Hyland, Nick Jonas, and more will present at the 23rd annual Critics’ Choice Awards. During last year's show, two of our favorite Ryans (Reynolds and Gosling) shared an adorable moment together, and we can't wait to see what the stars get up to during this year's broadcast.

During the 2018 Golden Globes, almost every star wore black on the red carpet in solidarity with Time’s Up to protest sexual harassment. Keep scrolling to see how celebrities followed up their black gowns just a few days later and see all the red carpet looks you can’t miss.