See All the Gorgeous 2018 BAFTA Awards Red Carpet Looks

The British equivalent of America's Academy Awards, a.k.a. the BAFTAs, proved to be just as glamorous as its stateside counterpart. As expected, actresses, royals, and all-encompassing powerhouses gilded down the red carpet showing their support for sexual assault victims in head-to-toe black, with a few exceptions. Similar to this year's Golden Globes, fashion choices had an impactful message that extended beyond a designer label.

At Royal Albert Hall in London, our favorite stars stood in solidarity with survivors, putting their trademark twist on the monochromatic color palette. From Angelina Jolie, who opted to show some serious skin with not only a thigh-high slit, but also an off-the-shoulder silhouette, to Salma Hayek's crystal-embroidered black wrap dress.

VIDEO: Watch the Glamorous BAFTA Red Carpet Arrivals

Scroll below to see the most stunning red carpet looks of the evening.