Actresses Will Wear Black in Support of Time’s Up at the BAFTA Awards

We’re not psychics, but one thing’s certain: Women will wear black at the 2018 BAFTA Awards.

According to WWD, British film industry leaders are reportedly banding together to support both the Time’s Up and #MeToo movement in protest of sexual harassment by sending a message through their clothing, much like celebrities did at the 2018 Golden Globes. BAFTA, which stands for British Academy of Film and Television Arts, hosts the awards show that’s basically the U.K.’s Oscars, so this is a big deal.

So who can we expect to see in black? That's to be determined.

Award nominees include Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Sally Hawkins, Annette Bening, Saoirse Ronan, Allison Janney, and Octavia Spencer, and actress Joanna Lumley will be the host, making her the first female to take over the job since 2001.

However, a spokesman for BAFTA reportedly said the organization itself is not dictating the dress code and denied to confirm whether female stars will, in fact, wear black.

The 2018 BAFTAs will take place in London on Feb. 18 at Royal Albert Hall.