Look at These Shirtless Australian Firefighters Posing with Puppies, If You're Thirsty

Sexy AF men Down Under are once again rallying to help those in need.

Apparently, IRL guys who fight fires for a living, otherwise known as firefighters, have been stepping away from the flames and closer to the camera since 1993, posing for the annual Australian Firefighters Calendar.

It benefits the Children’s Hospital Foundation to fuel research for childhood burns, and it supports us too because, damn, look at these photos.

The 2018 version comes in three forms. If you’re looking for shirtless hunks surrounded by water and smoke, go here. If you’re looking for shirtless hunks posing with various animals like horses and Australia’s own, the koala, go here. And if you’re looking for our favorite, photos of shirtless hunks with puppies (yes, you read that right), then all we have to say is you’re welcome.

Need an example?

Just take a look at the guy below named Dave and his super cuddly friends. He was born in Brisbane, loves rugby, and wants to travel to new destinations "around the world." (Yes, each firefighter has a bio on the site).

And here's the cover for this year's puppy calendar—along with more hunks.

It’s suddenly hot in here.