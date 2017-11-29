The Sexiest Looks from the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Viewing Party

Taylor Hill/Getty Images
November 29, 2017 @ 10:15 AM
by: Jonathan Borge

If you thought the Victoria’s Secret models watched this year’s epic fashion show on their couch with a bowl of popcorn and a pair of Ugg boots, boy, were you wrong.

On Tuesday, runway superstars like Bella Hadid headed to N.Y.C.’s Spring Studios to watch the televised Shanghai, China, special with their fellow Angels. Bella Hadid once more stole the show on the red carpet, this time in a super body-hugging red leather and lace dress that featured a high-slit and seriously rivaled her stellar catwalk lingerie look.

Victoria’s Secret veteran Adriana Lima kept it elegant in a black blazer with a bejeweled corset and wide-leg, high-slit pants while Elsa Hosk also suited up in a dress version of the menswear-inspired staple that she styled with sheer white tights and ankle-strap heels.

Ming Xi, who famously took a tumble at the show, hit the pink carpet in jeans and a sheer lace look, and also took to Instagram to express gratitude over responses to her fall. “It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother’s and my people’s eyes,” she wrote.

“However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BbvmcXFHeZ9/?hl=en&taken-by=mingxi11

As many of you may already know, I fell during my 5th year walking at the Victoria's Secret show yesterday. It was no doubt one of the hardest moments I have ever had to go through in my career, especially since the show was taking place in my hometown, in front of my mother's and my people's eyes. However, the support I received from everyone yesterday was incredible and I am truly grateful to everyone who was there for me. @ed_razek Thank you for your supportive words and your continuous support throughout these 7 years. @giizeleoliveira Thank you for helping me up after the fall, it was a very selfless and loving act from you. Thank you to all the girls who rushed to comfort me at backstage after what had happened, you are all family to me. Lastly thank you to everyone who sent and left me supportive messages. I will pick myself up from where I fell, and I will keep going in order to repay all the support you all have given me!! ❤️️#vsfashionshow @victoriassecret

A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11) on

Talk about taking the high road.

VIDEO: Alessandra Ambrosio's Daughter Looks Like Royalty at the VS Fashion Show After-Party

Scroll down to see the hottest looks from the 2017 VS Fashion Show viewing party.

