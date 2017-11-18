Guess Who's Now Performing at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show?

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

It's the most wonderful time of the year! Yes, we're talking about the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which is scheduled to air on November 28. According to the latest statement from the brand, this year's show is going to be bigger and better than ever, and we can't wait to see all the amazing lingerie, wings, and musical performances!

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is being filmed in Shanghai, and there's no shortage of amazing models walking in the highly anticipated runway show—even though fan-favorite Gigi Hadid dropped out last minute.

This year, 55 models will strut down the catwalk, including Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Stella Maxwell, Elsa Hosk, and many more.

Now, the latest details to emerge include the names of the show's four—yes, FOUR—live performers. This year's Victoria's Secret Fashion Show will feature musical guests Harry Styles, Miguel, Leslie Odom Jr., and Chinese singer Jane Zhang.

THIS JUST IN: the 2017 #VSFashionShow musical guests are @harrystyles, @miguel, @janezhang & @leslieodomjr! A post shared by Victoria's Secret (@victoriassecret) on Nov 18, 2017 at 8:08am PST

"This will, without question, be the biggest fashion event in history and our most ambitious show by far," Ed Razek, chief creative officer at Victoria's Secret, told People. "The event is well in hand and coming together beautifully. We have more models than ever before – 55 representing 17 countries, and four world-class entertainers."

The Shanghai show is shaping up to be a star-studded event, and we're betting it will be one for the books!