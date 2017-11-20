All the Looks from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is finally here, and a brand new catwalk means all new outfits to drool over. The Shanghai, China show won't air on TV until Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, but since the show tapes a week before, we've got a roundup of exactly what you can expect.

Fan favorite models like Adriana Lima, Bella Hadid, and Karlie Kloss hit the catwalk in style, with beautiful lingerie and angel wings in tow, and they put on quite a show. Alessandra Ambrosio also strutted her stuff in her 17th year as a Victoria's Secret model, and while this show will sadly be her last, she sure made it count.

VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek at the Swarovski Look at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

If it feels like Christmas came early, that's because it kind of did. Don't believe us? Scroll through the magical looks from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show and see for yourself.