Karlie Kloss Returns to the Victoria's Secret Runway in the Sexiest Way

Thought Karlie Kloss was over the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show? Think again.

Three years after parting ways with her Angel wings at the 2014 show, the 25-year-old supermodel made one epic return to Victoria's Secret on Monday in Shanghai, China, where all of this year's action is going down.

Kloss first caught our eye in a spectacular and angelic number with a sheer, all-white train, blue and gold detailing, and leaf-like wings.

In addition, she flaunted her super-long gams in a black, over-the-knee leather boots that she paired with a matching plaid look and a floor-grazing plaid duster.

"I have a sweet tooth so any time there's dark chocolate around, I sniff it out," she told InStyle backstage, talking about her go-to splurge. "The first thing that I'm going to eat after the show, I mean, rumor has it there's really good pizza that's gonna be at the party tonight so I think we will all be chowing down."

So what did she wear the last time around? At the 2014 show in London, Kloss looked spectacular in a corseted gilded look.

In August, we learned that Kloss would make one badass return when she took to Instagram to share the news and post a photo from the last time she walked.

See you in Shanghai @VictoriasSecret 😇💗 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Aug 30, 2017 at 2:17pm PDT

Since 2014, Kloss has of course taken a brief break from modeling to not only attend New York University, but also take on entrepreneurial roles and start up Kode with Klossy.

We're happy to see she's back and better than ever.

—with reporting by Kim Peiffer