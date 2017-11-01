The $2 Million Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Fantasy Bra Will Be Worn By This Model

We say this every fall, but only because it’s true: This year’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show will be the best ever.

Not only will the lingerie showdown take place in Shanghai, China, this November, but it’ll also star top Angels like Alessandra Ambrosio and Adriana Lima, with a triumphant return to the runway by Karlie Kloss.

That’s enough to get us hooked—not to mention the fact that Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are rumored to perform.

But what else has us counting down the days until the big event? The Fantasy Bra.

Each year, one lucky model gets to sport a fantastically bejeweled piece that costs more than most of us will ever make in a lifetime.

So who gets to wear it this time? None other than 27-year-old Brazilian model Lais Ribeiro, who took to Instagram to express her excitement on Tuesday.

“I’ve been holding this secret for too long and I am beyond honored to announce that I will be wearing the Champagne Nights Fantasy Bra this year!” she wrote alongside a photo of herself wearing the $2 million piece.

“I am very happy and thankful for my Victoria’s Secret family for trusting me and all the support from my own family, friends and fans! THANK YOU SO MUCH!!! It’s official!!”

In a new video, Ribeiro becomes super emotional after finding out she’s this year’s Fantasy Bra model during a fitting. Wouldn’t you?

The piece was designed by Mouaward jewels and is without a doubt breathtaking.

Catch the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on November 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS.