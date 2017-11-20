Elsa Hosk Hit the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Runway Wearing 275,000 Swarovski Crystals

Jonathan Borge
Nov 20, 2017 @ 8:00 am

If you wondered what the sparkliest outfit on the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway is, look no further than Elsa Hosk's.

Yes, you probably noticed that the runway itself was super bedazzled with over one million Swarovski Crystals, the most sparkle at a show in history, period. But in celebration of the 15th anniversary of Swarovski and Victoria's Secret partnership, Hosk also hit the runway in the super sexy special 2017 Swarovski Look.

Frazer Harrison/Getty

So what's so special about this baby?

Not only is the red, yellow, gold, and orange two-piece gorgeous from afar, but it was designed by Paris-based couturier Serkan Cura and contains an incredible 275,000 Swarovski crystals. That's enough to permanently blow up your KiraKira app.

In addition, the wings she confidently carried down the runway weigh 14 pounds and were made of 200 yards of pavé crystals, woven ribbon, and hand-beaded jewelry. If that's not impressive, we're not sure what is.

"Actually, the Swarovski outfit is one of the heaviest in the show ... it's so beautiful," Hosk told us backstage at the show. "I always wanted to wear the Swarovski outfit. Every year, I'm like, 'OMG, It's amazing! And every time it walks down the runway it just sets the runway on fire and it's gorgeous and it's so colorful and so sparkly. You see it like 50 miles away and I'm so honored to wear it."

—with reporting by Kim Peiffer

[MUSIC] This year is actually the 15th anniversary of Victoria's Secret and Swarovski working together. It's all about sparkle, shine and fantasy and that's what's. Swarovski is for us. Because the show in Shanghai has got a bigger stage than usual, for us to have the impact we need, having things crystalized with the Swarovski, it gives you glamor, it gives you the wow factor and the pieces are really dramatic. Especially this year with the Swarovski look. It's a completely over the. At the top wing Elsa just brings it to life. The colors on it, the colors of her eyes and her hair, the way the wing surrounds her it's so beautiful. I've always wanted to wear the swarovski look, the swarovski look this year is called the nomadic adventure. It's very colorful so it has these long sleeves, and they're all beaded with the swarovski crystals. Then we have the wing Obviously the biggest part of the outfit. They come out from my body. They're spectacular. They've never done a Swarovski look that looks like this so I'm very excited. [MUSIC]

