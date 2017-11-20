See the Best Instagrams from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

If it's not on Instagram, did it even happen?

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially underway in Shanghai, China (it airs on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS) and while you have to make sure not to miss all of the behind-the-scenes actually here, many of the funniest, can't-miss moments happen, naturally, on social media.

Don't believe us?

On Monday, Karlie Kloss took to her feed to share an epic photo of herself and fellow VS models Romee Strijd, Martha Hunt, and Lais Ribeiro (who will wear the fantasy bra) all dressed in matching dusty pink, floral-adorned robes as they spent hours in hair and makeup getting ready to hit the catwalk later. Her caption? "On Mondays we wear pink," she wrote alongside the below image.

On Mondays we wear pink 🎀 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:06am PST

Other models are of course sharing selfies and really making sure to take in the moment—some are dishing on how they stay focused on the runway. And while that's fun to see, it's also touching to hear from the pros who have been doing this for years.

Adriana Lima took to Instagram to post a message of gratitude ahead of the show.

"Grateful for every person on my life path that have believe, support, gave chances, accepted my mistakes without judgment, made me smile, for every advice.... for all the love..... some of you are near, some not ," she wrote, adding, "I would like to let everyone one of you to know that from the bottom of my heart, each one have helped me, become who I am today, not only as a model but also as a human/as a soul."

Touching, indeed.

Scroll down to see the best social media moments of the big day.

Taylor Hill

SHOW DAY!! Who is excited to finally see the #VSFashionShow?? 🙈🤗💕 A post shared by Taylor Hill (@taylor_hill) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:53pm PST

Grace Elizabeth

It's almost time😍 Makeup @anoli_official #VSFashionshow A post shared by Grace Elizabeth ♡ (@lovegrace_e) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:11pm PST

Olivier Rousteing

SHANGHAI 2017 #balmainxvs #fromPinktoPunk #staytuned A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:48pm PST

Devon Windsor

Legs for dayssss #vsfashionshow A post shared by devon windsor (@devwindsor) on Nov 20, 2017 at 1:45am PST

Georgia Fowler

REHEARSAL TIME @victoriassecret 💕 A post shared by GEORGIA FOWLER (@georgiafowler) on Nov 19, 2017 at 4:29am PST

Bella Hadid

It's happening!🕊🌹🦋❤️👼🏻 #vsfs2017 A post shared by Bella Hadid (@bellahadid) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:10am PST

Alessandra Ambrosio

Yeahhhh .... it’s finally here .... ✨💖✨💖✨ #vsfashionshow #17th A post shared by Alessandra Ambrosio (@alessandraambrosio) on Nov 19, 2017 at 6:51pm PST

Romee Strijd

Getting ready for round 2 with these babes 💖 #vsfashionshow2017 A post shared by Romee Strijd (@romeestrijd) on Nov 20, 2017 at 2:12am PST

Martha Hunt

@jastookes and I are pretending to not be freaking out #vsfashionshow A post shared by Martha Hunt (@marthahunt) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:14pm PST

Lais Ribeiro

Can I take this beauty home? 😜 #vsfashionshow A post shared by Lais Ribeiro (@laisribeiro) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:16pm PST

Jasmine Tookes

It’s show day!!! #vsfashionshow A post shared by Jasmine Tookes (@jastookes) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:24pm PST

Elsa Hosk

Almost showtime💥 A post shared by elsa hosk (@hoskelsa) on Nov 19, 2017 at 10:15pm PST

Ming Xi

Nite Shanghai,Nite @victoriassecret A post shared by Ming Xi (@mingxi11) on Nov 19, 2017 at 7:22am PST

Cindy Bruna

Today is THE day 🔥 few more hours before the #VSfashionShow 💕 A post shared by Cindy Bruna (@cindybruna) on Nov 19, 2017 at 11:32pm PST

Lily Aldridge

#VSFashionShow Rehearsals ✔️✔️✔️ A post shared by Lily Aldridge (@lilyaldridge) on Nov 19, 2017 at 5:52am PST

Josephine Skriver