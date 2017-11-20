See the Best Instagrams from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

If it's not on Instagram, did it even happen?
The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is officially underway in Shanghai, China (it airs on Tuesday, Nov. 28 at 10 p.m. ET on CBS) and while you have to make sure not to miss all of the behind-the-scenes actually here, many of the funniest, can't-miss moments happen, naturally, on social media.
Don't believe us?
On Monday, Karlie Kloss took to her feed to share an epic photo of herself and fellow VS models Romee Strijd, Martha Hunt, and Lais Ribeiro (who will wear the fantasy bra) all dressed in matching dusty pink, floral-adorned robes as they spent hours in hair and makeup getting ready to hit the catwalk later. Her caption? "On Mondays we wear pink," she wrote alongside the below image.
Other models are of course sharing selfies and really making sure to take in the moment—some are dishing on how they stay focused on the runway. And while that's fun to see, it's also touching to hear from the pros who have been doing this for years.
Adriana Lima took to Instagram to post a message of gratitude ahead of the show.
"Grateful for every person on my life path that have believe, support, gave chances, accepted my mistakes without judgment, made me smile, for every advice.... for all the love..... some of you are near, some not ," she wrote, adding, "I would like to let everyone one of you to know that from the bottom of my heart, each one have helped me, become who I am today, not only as a model but also as a human/as a soul."
Touching, indeed.
Scroll down to see the best social media moments of the big day.
