See the Hottest Looks from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party

What's more fabulous, the runway or the red carpet?

That's really arguable when we're talking about the models that put the W in W-E-R-K on Monday in Shanghai, China, for the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Of course, the major runway moments were, well, major. In case you missed it, Alessandra Ambrosio walked for the last time, and Karlie Kloss had a triumphant return after stepping away from her wings for three years. After the show, the models enjoyed slices of pizza.

And while the barely there lingerie looks took centerstage on the catwalk, models like Bella Hadid and Jasmine Tookes turned the annual after-party's red carpet into another runway. Dressed to the nines, the women and Angels of Victoria's Secret hit the pink carpet at a secret party to celebrate another job well done.

RELATED: See the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show Swarovski Look

The results? More than a dozen super fabulous looks that range from ultra shimmery, embellished cocktail dresses to silky pieces you'll want to wear all through the holidays.

Scroll down to see the best after-party looks from the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.