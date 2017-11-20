Watch Victoria's Secret Angels Pronounce Each Other's Names

The 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was all about the fierce runway looks and having a blast on the catwalk, and even the models' backstage shenanigans contributed to the lively atmosphere.

While the models got their hair and makeup done, InStyle chatted with them about all things fun and fashion, and their fellow runway walkers were not excluded from the topic of conversation. And when Victoria's Secret's best and brightest stars got even more candid, they tried pronouncing each other's names with ... mixed results.

Some, like Karlie Kloss, were pros at it.

"I don't think there is a hard name to pronounce. Maybe mine. Just kidding," she said. "I feel like all of us know each other so well at this point. Nobody's a stranger, we all know each other and have traveled the world together and I feel like it's a giant family reunion backstage."

Others admitted to having a "most difficult name" they had trouble with, but ultimately, they were able to catch on.

"I think the hardest name to pronounce is Lais Ribeiro because the way she pronounces her last name is a little bit tricky, Jasmine Tookes told InStyle.

Watch the video above for additional Victoria's Secret models, like Adriana Lima and Lily Aldridge, pronounce each other's names.

—With reporting by Kim Peiffer