The Cast of Scandal Have a Stylish Reunion at Paleyfest

March 27, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
BY: Faith Cummings

Scandal has been one of our favorite television shows for years now and the production is showing no signs of slowing down. The gang was all together at The Paley Center for Media's 34th Annual Paleyfest Los Angeles panel Sunday in Hollywood. And as you might have expected, the fashion and good feelings were on high.

The conversation turned to live tweeting on Thursday nights with the show's gladiator fans, what's to come for Huck, and more. But President Fitzgerald Grant himself, Tony Goldwyn revealed that Kerry Washington is a fixer in real-life—keeping the cast in good spirits. "One of the reasons we maintain this sense of family is the woman sitting to my right," he stated of his co-star as reported by Just Jared. "She's the greatest team captain." How sweet!

Washington sizzled in a red Roksanda jumpsuit with contrast satin trim, a low-cut neckline, and statement-making sleeves. She anchored her look with metallic Christian Louboutin pumps, a sleek topknot to let her all-in-one's neckline play centerstage, and simple EF Collection earrings.

We've definitely never seen Mellie Grant in a Maria Lucia Hohan dress like Bellamy Young's, but that's ok—we're obsessed with the actress's style both on and off our screens. Her strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals made us wish for warmer temperatures, while her Emm Kuo clutch and Sylvia & Cie hoops added that perfect pop of metallic.

We're accustomed to seeing Darby Stanchfield all suited up for her role, but she's a total daredevil when it comes to flexing her personal style prowess. Like the other Scandal ladies, she injected some metallic into her ensemble, flaunting her toned abs in a copper Stella McCartney crop top and high-waist black trousers from the brand. Head-turning gold drop earrings completed her ensemble, though her ponytail was just as gorgeous.

And who could ever forget about Scott Foley? The dreamboat kept it completely casual, yet polished in neutrals. Whether in a suit or denim, he always looks great.

