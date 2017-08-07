Miley Cyrus, Lorde, and Ed Sheeran to Perform at the 2017 VMAs

Forget trophies: Everyone knows the real reason to tune into the MTV Video Music Awards is for the performances. And this year’s roster of stars is set to make awards’ show history.

On Monday, the folks at MTV took to Twitter to pump up excitement for this year’s Aug. 27 show. Yes, host Katy Perry will obviously bring a brand spankin’ new set, but everyone else on the list has us counting down. First up? Miley Cyrus. Will the 24-year-old pop star channel her newfound chill vibes with “Malibu,” or perhaps drop new music?

The list also includes buzzy artists like Lorde (please perform “Supercut”), Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Thirty Seconds to Mars, Fifth Harmony, and newly minted designer The Weeknd. Will his girlfriend, Selena Gomez, sit in the front row in support?

Miley shared a hilarious promotional photo of herself dressed like a Moon Person to break the news, while Perry gave her fellow performers a shoutout.

Of course, this year’s upcoming show comes with many firsts. The Best Female Video and Best Male Video categories have been combined into “Artist of the Year,” while the legendary Moonman has been given a new gender-free name: Moon Person.

Catch the 2017 MTV VMAs on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 8 p.m. ET.

