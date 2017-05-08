The Stars' Best Social Media Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

From designer duds to parody performances and pyrotechnics, the stars were out in full effect for Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards.
Host Adam Devine kicked the proceedings off right with an all-star tribute to Beauty and the Beast featuring Haillee Steinfeld as Belle and Rebel Wilson as Mrs. Potts. From there, performances by Pitbull, Camila Cabello, and Noah Cyrus kept things moving from one history-making award to the next, including Emma Watson's win for the first-ever gender-neutral acting award and Taraji P. Henson's moving acceptance speech for her "Best Fight Against the System Award"—both of which are sure to inspire generations of actors to come. Oh, and the 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things reunions will have us smiling for days.
But then again, not everything unfolded in front of the cameras. From star-studded run-ins and adorable fan-girl moments, scroll down to see the best social media moments from the 2017 MTV Movie Awards:
What a memorable evening!