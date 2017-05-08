The Stars' Best Social Media Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

X
May 8, 2017
BY: Meghan Overdeep

From designer duds to parody performances and pyrotechnics, the stars were out in full effect for Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Host Adam Devine kicked the proceedings off right with an all-star tribute to Beauty and the Beast featuring Haillee Steinfeld as Belle and Rebel Wilson as Mrs. Potts. From there, performances by Pitbull, Camila Cabello, and Noah Cyrus kept things moving from one history-making award to the next, including Emma Watson's win for the first-ever gender-neutral acting award and Taraji P. Henson's moving acceptance speech for her "Best Fight Against the System Award"—both of which are sure to inspire generations of actors to come. Oh, and the 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things reunions will have us smiling for days.

But then again, not everything unfolded in front of the cameras. From star-studded run-ins and adorable fan-girl moments, scroll down to see the best social media moments from the 2017 MTV Movie Awards:

https://twitter.com/MTV/status/861397694157176833

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0H-7VF_ag/

13 reasons to see #snatchedmovie

A post shared by @amyschumer on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0Es-6j4fh/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0U1LRFoLh

Thank you. XOXO

A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0nINNF711/

❤️❤️❤️love ya pops

A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/861438484040499200

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/861394771448807424

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/861392000158900225

https://twitter.com/Camila_Cabello/status/861433946566836225

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0ED-QhFQ7/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTz4Ao1l3Bu

@mtv movie and tv awards backstage shenanigans with @zacefron #SummerandBrody #Baywatch

A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTz6tphgGI5/

✨#gucci down to the socks ✨ @jasonbolden ✨ M T V

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTz7xdvgaFx/

👑Big sis l👀king like a queen 👑 #mtv

A post shared by Yara (يارا‎) Shahidi (@yarashahidi) on

https://www.instagram.com/p/BTz0vufF5Au/

What a memorable evening!

