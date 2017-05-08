The Stars' Best Social Media Moments from the MTV Movie & TV Awards

From designer duds to parody performances and pyrotechnics, the stars were out in full effect for Sunday night's MTV Movie & TV Awards.

Host Adam Devine kicked the proceedings off right with an all-star tribute to Beauty and the Beast featuring Haillee Steinfeld as Belle and Rebel Wilson as Mrs. Potts. From there, performances by Pitbull, Camila Cabello, and Noah Cyrus kept things moving from one history-making award to the next, including Emma Watson's win for the first-ever gender-neutral acting award and Taraji P. Henson's moving acceptance speech for her "Best Fight Against the System Award"—both of which are sure to inspire generations of actors to come. Oh, and the 13 Reasons Why and Stranger Things reunions will have us smiling for days.

But then again, not everything unfolded in front of the cameras. From star-studded run-ins and adorable fan-girl moments, scroll down to see the best social media moments from the 2017 MTV Movie Awards:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0H-7VF_ag/ 13 reasons to see #snatchedmovie A post shared by @amyschumer on May 7, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0U1LRFoLh Thank you. XOXO A post shared by Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebobbybrown) on May 7, 2017 at 9:15pm PDT

https://www.instagram.com/p/BT0nINNF711/ ❤️❤️❤️love ya pops A post shared by NC (@noahcyrus) on May 7, 2017 at 11:55pm PDT

https://twitter.com/shannonpurser/status/861438484040499200 So proud of everyone who worked on @Stranger_Things and shout out to @milliebbrown for her win. So thankful for it all. — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) May 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/joshgad/status/861392000158900225 Literally the only group of people that legit made me star struck - cast of #strangerthings @mtv pic.twitter.com/5SsEXO5iNI — Josh Gad (@joshgad) May 8, 2017

https://twitter.com/Camila_Cabello/status/861433946566836225 when u eat a few extra platanitos just to have side boob thank u @Jesus @Diosito 🙌🏼🙌🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/GSqaqpjOVQ — Camila Cabello (@Camila_Cabello) May 8, 2017

What a memorable evening!