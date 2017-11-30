Love's 2017 Advent Calendar May Be the Sexiest Yet

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, y’all, Love Magazine is releasing its steamy Advent calendar, and we must say, the 2017 edition might be the most epic yet.

The annual rollout of the 'zine’s sexy (and festive) videos never disappoints, but judging from the newly released trailer, this year’s countdown will focus its efforts on female empowerment.

In our first look at this year’s calendar, we can spot all our fashion industry faves, but this time their appearances are framed by the hashtag #StayStrong.

The sneak peek is a veritable who’s who of top models getting their verb on—Ashley Graham runs down a city street in her underwear, Emily Ratajkowski luxuriates in a bed of pasta, Kendall Jenner works up a sweat while boxing, Kate Upton serves up some courtside inspo, Bella Hadid takes to an exercise machine in red lingerie …

If we didn't know better, we'd think the Victoria's Secrets Angels had been tapped for a Gatorade campaign.

Also featured in the action-packed montage are various quotes from the participants. “It’s celebratory of epic human beings and always pushes boundaries,” Gigi Hadid says of the annual calendar. “I love pasta and being greased up in olive oil more than life itself!” Ratajkowski claims.

Courtesy

Amen, sisters—but especially EmRata for that pasta comment.