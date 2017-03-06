5 Things You Might Have Missed at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

The iHeartRadio Music Awards kicked off Sunday night at the Forum in Los Angeles, with Katy Perry, Bruno Mars, Big Sean, and more hitting the stage to rock the event, while Justin Timberlake dropped one serious dose of inspiration.
After chatting with stars on the carpet, we headed inside to take it all in. Take a peek at five things to know about last night’s show!
-
1. Miley Cyrus is the most supportive big sister
The singer-actress hopped out with enthusiasm wearing an “I [heart] Noah” black T-shirt with sparkly black tights to introduce her 17-year-old sister Noah to the stage. "She's who I want to be when I grow up, and that's saying a lot because she's a lot younger than me," Miley said, as she palmed a sign that read “I [heart] Noah Cyrus.” “So get ready, everybody because 2017 is about to be Noah's year." Noah went on to sing “Make Me (Cry)” with Labrinth in a red jumper, and Miley continued to wave her sign in the air and sing along with her as she sat at a table with the rest of their family.
When Noah finished, her whole family—including parents Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus—gave her a standing ovation. Noah went on to tell Seacrest she was moved by Miley’s intro, saying, "Miley made me cry ... so I was like crying in the beginning."
-
2. Justin Timberlake went full inspirational (again)
After warming hearts at the Teen Choice Awards last August, Timberlake was back at it again when he won the Song of the Year Award for “Can’t Stop the Feeling.” After stepping on stage to accept the trophy, he talked about celebrating diversity, saying, “I wrote the song because I wanted it to be about inclusion, about being together.” He added, “I want to take this opportunity to speak to young people right now, because there's a lot of you looking at me. If you are black or brown, if you are gay, or are you are lesbian, or you are trans ... or maybe you're just a sissy singing boy from Tennessee. Anyone who is treating you unkindly is only because they are afraid ... they have been taught to be afraid of how important you are. Because being different means you make the difference. So f--k 'em.”
-
3. Katy Perry got real about her growth
After hitting the stage to perform, the pop star stepped backstage to chat with host Ryan Seacrest about her career ... and her new pixie cut. “I think I used to do a lot more like queen of innuendo,” Perry told the media mogul. “And now it’s a little bit more diverse queen of subtext maybe or princess ... However you want to label me. I don’t care!” she added with a laugh. “But I’m 32 now. I feel great. I’m really accepting of myself and have done a little work in that area. And it’s really paying off because I’m having fun and feeling free.” She continued, “I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been.
As for her locks, Perry said she had been thinking about chopping her locks for quite some time. “I always wanted to do a pixie cut,” she added. “I was literally at the Oscar party and I saw Scarlett Johansson. And I had been going, 'Should I do it? Should I not? I like it. I’m not sure if it would look good with my face?' And I saw Scarlett Johansson. She had the same cut. I was like, 'Dang. That’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. I could do that too and look maybe half as good. So I went there.”
-
4. Cheers to the style stars
The iHeartRadio Music Awards is more laid-back when it comes to fashion, but that didn’t stop stars like Katy Perry and Sia protege Maddie Ziegler from showing off their style. Perry hit the red carpet in a strapless off-white and gold August Getty Atelier jumpsuit and off-white Jimmy Choo pumps. Meanwhile, the Dance Moms alum rocked a Giamba minidress complete with a ruffled bodice and leopard print skirt, and Stuart Weitzman heels. “I like fell in love with this outfit,” she told InStyle. “What’s crazy is that I tried it on, and it fit like a glove. There’s no alterations, and I was like, oh my god, this was meant for me. It was perfect.”
-
5. Per usual, Bruno Mars brought everyone to their feet
After closing out the night with a bang with “That’s What I Like” and “Treasure,” the singer accepted the Innovator Award. “Innovator is a very heavy word,” he said. “It’s a little ironic because I genuinely feel like I’m just getting started. I don't know where we're going yet, but we are going."