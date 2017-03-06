5 Things You Might Have Missed at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards

After hitting the stage to perform, the pop star stepped backstage to chat with host Ryan Seacrest about her career ... and her new pixie cut. “I think I used to do a lot more like queen of innuendo,” Perry told the media mogul. “And now it’s a little bit more diverse queen of subtext maybe or princess ... However you want to label me. I don’t care!” she added with a laugh. “But I’m 32 now. I feel great. I’m really accepting of myself and have done a little work in that area. And it’s really paying off because I’m having fun and feeling free.” She continued, “I feel the most authentic I’ve ever been.

As for her locks, Perry said she had been thinking about chopping her locks for quite some time. “I always wanted to do a pixie cut,” she added. “I was literally at the Oscar party and I saw Scarlett Johansson. And I had been going, 'Should I do it? Should I not? I like it. I’m not sure if it would look good with my face?' And I saw Scarlett Johansson. She had the same cut. I was like, 'Dang. That’s one of the most beautiful women in the world. I could do that too and look maybe half as good. So I went there.”