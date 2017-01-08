Golden Globe Awards

Watch the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet on the People & EW Live Stream

Watch the 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet on the People & EW Live Stream
Kevork Djansezian/Getty
January 8, 2017 @ 11:00 AM
by: Olivia Bahou

The night we've all been waiting for has finally arrived. On Sunday, Jan. 8, the hottest stars in TV and movies will walk the red carpet in their most glam attire in preparation for the 74th Golden Globe Awards, and the hottest ticket of the night is right here on your computer screen.

Starting at 5 p.m. ET, get a front-row look at the action at the 2017 Golden Globe Awards with the People & EW Red Carpet Live show. Streaming in the screen below, the show will feature the night's biggest news and hottest fashion from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. ET, and you don't even need a cable box.

With style stars like Emma Stone, Natalie Portman, and Ruth Negga up for big awards, and fashion icons like Priyanka Chopra, Brie Larson, and Reese Witherspoon confirmed to present, the red carpet is sure to be on fire.

Tune in to the action in the video above, or watch it on the People / Entertainment Weekly Network. Happy streaming!

