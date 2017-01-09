9 Golden Globe Moments We Can't Stop Talking About

The Golden Globes have a reputation as the wildest award show of the year, and Sunday night's show did not disappoint. Hosted by funnyman Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood's elite laughed, cried, and chugged their way through the broadcast.

The Tonight Show host opened up the show with a hilarious musical number, bringing everyone from Jon Snow to Stranger Things' Barb back from the dead. Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer made us LOL with their on-stage rapport, while Meryl Streep had the audience in tears after delivering the most powerful speech of the night.

VIDEO: 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet Fashion

In case you missed the big night, or just want to recap the best moments, we've rounded up the most talked-about parts of the broadcast—in GIFs.

RELATED: 8 Delightfully Weird Moments in Golden Globes History

1. Barb rose from the dead:

2. Jimmy Fallon had a Mariah Carey moment:

3. Tracee Ellis Ross made history:

4. Goldie Hawn and Amy Schumer proved their new movie will be hilarious:

5. Ryan Gosling made us tear up with his tribute to his family:

6. Ryan Reynolds and Andrew Garfield shared the perfect consolation smooch after losing their category:

7. Meryl Streep said what we all needed to hear:

8. Dev Patel brought along his adorable co-star:

DEV PATEL WILL BE THE HOTTEST DAD pic.twitter.com/mCvlAJbujO — E. Alex Jung (@e_alexjung) January 9, 2017

9. Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher got the perfect tribute: