All the Golden Globes Presenters You'll Want to Keep an Eye on (Leo!)

With just three days to go, the anticipation for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards is at an all-time high. We can’t wait to experience the glitz, glamour, and tipsy acceptance speeches firsthand (or, you know, through the TV/computer screen …).

Of course, Sunday’s slate of deserving nominees and those of us watching at home aren’t the only ones stewing in pre-Golden Globe jitters. There are a ton off high-profile celebrities gearing up for their cameos at the ceremony, some of whom will demo their hosting skills as presenters.

The list of V.I.P. presenters keeps growing as the awards show nears. To date, the Golden Globes’s official Twitter page has confirmed the following:

Priyanka Chopra

Steve Carell

Viola Davis

Zoë Saldana

Laura Dern

Goldie Hawn

Anna Kendrick

Sienna Miller

Jeffrey Dean Morgan

Chris Pine

Eddie Redmayne

Mandy Moore

Diego Luna

Sylvester Stallone

Brie Larson

Amy Schumer

Justin Theroux

Milo Ventimiglia

Sofia Vergara

Reese Witherspoon

Drew Barrymore

Nicole Kidman

Vince Vaughn

Carl Weathers

Timothy Olyphant

Ben Affleck

Kristen Bell

Jessica Chastain

Matt Damon

Leonardo DiCaprio

Kristen Wiig

Gal Gadot

Hugh Grant

Jon Hamm

Chris Hemsworth

Felicity Jones

See all these famous faces (and more!) at the Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globe ceremony this Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC, preceded by red carpet coverage beginning at 6 p.m. ET on E!.

Until then, awards show darlings ...