All the Golden Globes Presenters You'll Want to Keep an Eye on (Leo!)

With just three days to go, the anticipation for the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards is at an all-time high. We can’t wait to experience the glitz, glamour, and tipsy acceptance speeches firsthand (or, you know, through the TV/computer screen …).
Of course, Sunday’s slate of deserving nominees and those of us watching at home aren’t the only ones stewing in pre-Golden Globe jitters. There are a ton off high-profile celebrities gearing up for their cameos at the ceremony, some of whom will demo their hosting skills as presenters.
The list of V.I.P. presenters keeps growing as the awards show nears. To date, the Golden Globes’s official Twitter page has confirmed the following:
Priyanka Chopra
Steve Carell
Viola Davis
Zoë Saldana
Laura Dern
Goldie Hawn
Anna Kendrick
Sienna Miller
Jeffrey Dean Morgan
Chris Pine
Eddie Redmayne
Mandy Moore
Diego Luna
Sylvester Stallone
Brie Larson
Amy Schumer
Justin Theroux
Milo Ventimiglia
Sofia Vergara
Reese Witherspoon
Drew Barrymore
Nicole Kidman
Vince Vaughn
Carl Weathers
Timothy Olyphant
Ben Affleck
Kristen Bell
Jessica Chastain
Matt Damon
Leonardo DiCaprio
Kristen Wiig
Gal Gadot
Hugh Grant
Jon Hamm
Chris Hemsworth
Felicity Jones
See all these famous faces (and more!) at the Jimmy Fallon-hosted Golden Globe ceremony this Sunday, Jan. 8, at 8 p.m. ET on NBC
