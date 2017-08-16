Jennifer Lawrence Is No Longer the World's Highest Paid Actress

Forbes's annual compilation of the world’s highest paid actresses looks different than it has in years passed—namely, 2016 and 2015 list-topper Jennifer Lawrence no longer leads the pack.

This year, La La Land’s Oscar-winning ingénue Emma Stone, an actress of similar age and clout tops the ranking.

Stone, 28, earned $26 million (pre-tax) between June 2016 and June 2017, inching her just $500,000 above the world’s No. 2 earner, Jennifer Aniston. Lawrence comes in third with $24 million, a far cry from the $46 million she banked in 2016.

Although every name on the list is technically an actress, many of the top earners made their annual millions through other means. Aniston, for example, earned the bulk of her pay through her campaigns with Emirates airlines, Smartwater, and Aveeno. Lawrence, too, makes a significant amount of her earnings from her campaign with Dior.

Rounding out Forbes’s top five is Melissa McCarthy (No.4), raking in $18 million this year, and Mila Kunis (No. 5), whose starring role in Bad Moms and the upcoming sequel, plus her longtime role as the voice of Meg on Family Guy, have earned her a cool $15.5 million.

The rest of the list is comprised, in descending order, of Emma Watson (2017’s only Forbes newcomer), Charlize Theron, Cate Blanchett, Julia Roberts, and Amy Adams.

RELATED: Amy Schumer Is Still the Only Woman on Forbes’ Highest-Paid Comedians List

Way to go, ladies!