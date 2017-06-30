See All the Best Looks from the 2017 <em>Essence</em> Festival 

No doubt about it: New Orleans is the place to be right now.
Your favorite stars have packed into the Big Easy for the 2017 Essence Festival and we're entirely fixated on their graphic, summer-perfect looks. After all, how could you not be? On the stage, this year's bold headliners include the one and only Diana Ross, R&B legend Mary J. Blige, and Solange. Between that trio alone, you're bound to find some bold, colorful style inspiration. Boys like John Legend and Chance the Rapper are sure to turn heads, too.
In addition to the music showdown, strong women will be taking a different kind of stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Oscar winner Halle Berry kicked off a series of empowering speeches Friday, when she arrived in a printed black dress. To come? Women like Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Tina-Knowles-Lawson, both of whom can surely teach you a thing or two about dressing for any and every age.
It's on stage, however, where we'll be turning to take notes. Monica, Teyana Taylor, and Jhene Aiko, all set to perform, basically are fashion. Mardi Gras, who?
RELATED VIDEO: 8 Things You Didn't Know About Tracee Ellis Ross
Scroll down to check out all the must-see looks from this year's Essence festival.
-
1. Tina Knowles-Lawson
On day one, Knowles-Lawson wore a lemonade-hued dress to speak on the festival's "empowerment" stage. Fitting.
-
2. Soledad O'Brien
O'Brien also participated in the "Empowerment Experience," wearing a summery dress in a spicy shade of red.
-
3. Kenya Moore
The Real Housewives of Atlanta beauty queen rocked a vintage jumpsuit by DVF.
-
4. RonReaco Lee
The actor added color to his low-key look with a purple baseball jacket.
-
5. 2017 Essence Festival Chloe x Halle Embed
Queen Bey's gorgeous young protégés wore coordinating shades of brown.
-
6. Cleo Wade
The poet, activist, and artist wore chunky sandals with a streamlined, buttoned-up dress.