See All the Best Looks from the 2017 <em>Essence</em> Festival 

No doubt about it: New Orleans is the place to be right now.

Your favorite stars have packed into the Big Easy for the 2017 Essence Festival and we're entirely fixated on their graphic, summer-perfect looks. After all, how could you not be? On the stage, this year's bold headliners include the one and only Diana Ross, R&B legend Mary J. Blige, and Solange. Between that trio alone, you're bound to find some bold, colorful style inspiration. Boys like John Legend and Chance the Rapper are sure to turn heads, too.

In addition to the music showdown, strong women will be taking a different kind of stage at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center. Oscar winner Halle Berry kicked off a series of empowering speeches Friday, when she arrived in a printed black dress. To come? Women like Congresswoman Maxine Waters and Tina-Knowles-Lawson, both of whom can surely teach you a thing or two about dressing for any and every age.

It's on stage, however, where we'll be turning to take notes. Monica, Teyana Taylor, and Jhene Aiko, all set to perform, basically are fashion. Mardi Gras, who?

Scroll down to check out all the must-see looks from this year's Essence festival.