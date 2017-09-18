8 Moments You Can't Miss from the 2017 Emmys

Watching the 2017 Emmys was almost as entertaining as binging the TV shows it honored. From Stephen Colbert’s unapologetically political opening monologue to Julia Louis-Dreyfus's history-making win, the award show had us sitting on the edge of our seats.

Here are 8 moments you can’t miss from this year’s Emmy Awards.

VIDEO: The Sexiest Emmys Looks of All Time

1. Stephen Colbert shaded President Donald Trump—again and again.

“Unlike the presidency, Emmys go to the winner of the popular vote.”

2. Sean Spicer came out to make a joke about the audience size.

The crowd had the best reactions to Spicey’s surprise appearance.

3. Rachel Bloom made an impromptu performance.

Everyone’s favorite Crazy Ex-Girlfriend broke out in song and dance.

https://twitter.com/jessicasara/status/909583964192550913 Oh my god we're getting a Rachel Bloom live number WE'RE NOT WORTHY #Emmys pic.twitter.com/hZoE8GKO94 — Jessica Derschowitz (@jessicasara) September 18, 2017

They played a couple in Big Little Lies, and when Skarsgård took home the Emmy, they shared a smooch—in front of Kidman’s husband, Keith Urban, no less.

5. Lena Waithe had the best shout-out to the LGBTQIA community.

The Master of None writer became the first black woman to win an Emmy for comedy writing, and her speech beautifully honored her “LGBTQIA family.” She continued, “I see each and every one of you. The things that make us different, those are our superpowers. Every day when you walk out the door and put on your imaginary cape and go out there and conquer the world ... because the world would not be as beautiful as it is if we weren't in it.”

6. Donald Glover became the first black person to win an Emmy for directing a comedy.

Glover won his first Emmy and made history at the same time for directing the “B.A.N” episode of Atlanta.

7. Julia Louis-Dreyfus made history too.

The Veep star had her sixth consecutive win for Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series. She now has the most Emmy wins for playing a single role in the same series.

8. Nicole Kidman dedicated her win to domestic violence awareness.

Kidman won big for Big Little Lies, and she got emotional accepting her first-ever Emmy. "We shone a light on domestic abuse. It is a complicated, insidious disease. It exists far more than we allow ourselves to know. It is filled with shame and secrecy, and by you acknowledging me with this award, it shines a light on it even more," she said.

What a night.