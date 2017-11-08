Country Music Association Awards

See All the Stars on the 2017 CMA Awards Red Carpet

John Shearer/WireImage
November 8, 2017 @ 6:00 PM
by: Mari Kasanuki

The 2017 CMA Awards have arrived!

It's once again time for the Country Music Association Awards, aka country's biggest night of the year, where celebrities from all walks gather to fête the music genre.

This year's ceremony takes place Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville and will once again be hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley. They're returning for their 10th consecutive year in the roles.

But something else you should watch for? The fashion. From evening gowns to cowboy boots, the celebrity looks from the red carpet are not to be missed.

Stay tuned here to see what the stars like Underwood, who stunned in a plunging indigo gown (above), wear on the red carpet.

Catch the 51st annual CMA Awards ceremony Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. ET. on ABC.

