Jackie, La La Land Score Costume Designers Guild Nominations

It’s easy to credit a film or television series’s success to its most publicized components (The acting! The direction!), but when you look at a biographical period piece like Jackie or a vivid and extravagant show like Empire, it’s clear that so much of its lure is in the details. You can’t capture an audience without transporting them to the world of your piece, and without talented costume designers, our favorite works would lose a great deal of their luster.

The Costume Designers Guild is celebrating its 19th awards season this February, and they’ve tapped Golden Globe-nominated actress Mandy Moore to host the ceremony. Speaking to her involvement, Moore has said, “I’m excited to join in celebrating the art of costume design and help shine a spotlight on the artists who are so essential to character creation.”

Without further ado, here are your 2017 nominees for the 19th Costume Guild Awards, which will take place at the Beverly Hills Hilton on Feb. 21.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie – Rebecca Hale

Captain Fantastic – Courtney Hoffman

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Lion – Cappi Ireland

Nocturnal Animals – Arianne Phillips

Excellence in Period Film

The Dressmaker – Marion Boyce, Margot Wilson

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Hail, Caesar! – Mary Zophres

Hidden Figures – Renee Ehrlich Kalfus

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

Excellence in Fantasy Film

Doctor Strange – Alexandra Byrne

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Kubo and the Two Strings – Deborah Cook

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children – Colleen Atwood

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – David Crossman, Glyn Dillion

Outstanding Contemporary Television Series

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Lou Eyrich, Helen Huang

Empire – Paolo Nieddu

Grace & Frankie – Allyson B. Fanger

House of Cards – Johanna Argan, Kemal Harris

Transparent – Marie Schley

Outstanding Period Television Series

The Crown – Michele Clapton

Penny Dreadful – Gabriella Pescucci

Stranger Things, Series – Kimberly Adams, Malgosia Turzanska

Westworld, Pilot – Trish Summerville

Westworld, Series – Ane Crabtree

Outstanding Fantasy Television Series

Game of Thrones – Michele Clapton, April Ferry

The Man in the High Castle – J.R. Hawbaker

Once Upon a Time – Eduardo Castro

Sleepy Hollow – Mairi Chisholm

The Walking Dead – Eulyn C. Womble

Excellence in Short Form Design

Beyoncé: “Hold Up” – B. Åkerlund

Dos Equis: “The Most Interesting Man in the World - Mission to Mars” – Julie Vogel

Dos Equis: “The New Most Interesting Man in the World Traverses the Sand and the Serengeti” – Liz Botes

H&M: “Come Together” featuring Adrien Brody, directed by Wes Anderson – Milena Canonero

Pepsi: “Momotaro” Episode Four, featuring Jude Law — Ami Goodheart