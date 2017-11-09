Faith Hill Had an Angelina Jolie Leg Moment at the CMAs, and Twitter Flipped Out

Faith Hill seems to be looking to Angelina Jolie for posing tips, and we're into it.
While the country singer earned praise for her impressive singing skills at the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday night, a certain pose Hill struck also earned viral attention of its own.
While dressed in a fiery red dress with a thigh-high slit during her performance of "The Rest of Our Life" with husband Tim McGraw, Hill stepped out one leg to the side and viewers found the moment very Angelina Jolie-esque.
Reactions to the impromptu twinning moment ranged from the appreciative to the hilarious, and we've rounded up some of our favorites below.
While many country artists brought home CMA Awards during the evening, we think the real winner here is Faith Hill's leg. May it stay perfectly bronzed forever.