Faith Hill Had an Angelina Jolie Leg Moment at the CMAs, and Twitter Flipped Out

Faith Hill seems to be looking to Angelina Jolie for posing tips, and we're into it.

While the country singer earned praise for her impressive singing skills at the 2017 CMA Awards Wednesday night, a certain pose Hill struck also earned viral attention of its own.

While dressed in a fiery red dress with a thigh-high slit during her performance of "The Rest of Our Life" with husband Tim McGraw, Hill stepped out one leg to the side and viewers found the moment very Angelina Jolie-esque.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic; Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Reactions to the impromptu twinning moment ranged from the appreciative to the hilarious, and we've rounded up some of our favorites below.

Faith Hill’s leg looks like the lamp in a Christmas Story #majoraward #CMAawards — j free (@JFree39) November 9, 2017

Faith Hill’s leg is prettier than me — rhinestonecowgirl (@NataleeHatfield) November 9, 2017

FAITH HILL LEG APPRECIATION TWEET — Faith Fans Forever! (@FaithHill_Fans) November 9, 2017

I would die for Faith Hill’s leg pic.twitter.com/8xPmLTFLRM — Faith Fans Forever! (@FaithHill_Fans) November 9, 2017

Faith Hill's dress is brought to you by every person who has to stick one leg out of the blanket.#CMAawards — LL Cool Ranch (@DaveTheAlbino) November 9, 2017

Ohhhhkay Faith Hill..I️ love you and your perfectly bronzed leg 💃💃 — Erin Andrews (@ErinAndrews) November 9, 2017

Anyone got Faith Hill's leg's cell number? #sup — Nate Dawg (@Your_Mate_Nate) November 9, 2017

While many country artists brought home CMA Awards during the evening, we think the real winner here is Faith Hill's leg. May it stay perfectly bronzed forever.