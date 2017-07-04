See How Celebrities Celebrated the 4th of July Weekend on Instagram

Happy Fourth of July! It wouldn’t be a holiday without celebs posting their fun-filled photos on Instagram, and this weekend was no exception. From New York to Italy, everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Gwyneth Paltrow documented their patriotic celebrations, and one thing’s for certain: There was no shortage of red, white, and blue.

Witherspoon shared a photo of herself prepping for a fun brunch wearing a summery pink checkered romper from her clothing like, Draper James. "Brunch prep. #MatchyMatchy in my @draperjames of course!" she captioned the Instagram along with blue and pink heart emojis. Meanwhile Paltrow and her family celebrated across the pond in Umbria, Italy. "Last sunset in #umbria" she wrote alongside a photo of her looking relaxed holding a bottle of wine.

VIDEO: Celebs Celebrating Fourth of July

They’re not the only ones that celebrated the birth of the United States in style. Scroll down to see all of the best celebrity Instagrams from the long weekend.

RELATED: Will Taylor Swift Come Out of Hiding for Her Annual 4th of July Party?

Reese Witherspoon

Gwyneth Paltrow

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWFH2F7n7xI/?hl=en Last sunset in #umbria A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Jul 3, 2017 at 2:51am PDT

Kendall Jenner

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWIJF-FDjrl/?taken-by=kendalljenner 🇺🇸 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jul 4, 2017 at 7:00am PDT

Karlie Kloss

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWH9E3lloxK/?taken-by=karliekloss Happy Fourth of July! ❤️🇺🇸🚀💋 A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on Jul 4, 2017 at 5:15am PDT

Miley Cyrus

Jennifer Lopez

Olivia Wilde

Diane Kruger

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWGr0rVlM5W/?taken-by=dianekruger 🇺🇸 #itwasntashardtomakeasIthought #thekeyisrumwhippedcream A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on Jul 3, 2017 at 5:25pm PDT

Olivia Munn

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWD46K-ggD5/?hl=en #MunnInThe☀️ A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on Jul 2, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

Jessica Alba

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWDg9MpBohv/?hl=en Lazy 4th of July weekend w my @kellysawyer A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 2, 2017 at 11:52am PDT

Sarah Jessica Parker

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWELlSrjKSD/?hl=en Sunday Eve bonfire. X, SJ #safetyfirst A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on Jul 2, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Olivia Culpo