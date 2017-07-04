See How Celebrities Celebrated the 4th of July Weekend on Instagram

Reese Witherspoon - Instagram
by: Jennifer Davis
July 4, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Happy Fourth of July! It wouldn’t be a holiday without celebs posting their fun-filled photos on Instagram, and this weekend was no exception. From New York to Italy, everyone from Reese Witherspoon to Gwyneth Paltrow documented their patriotic celebrations, and one thing’s for certain: There was no shortage of red, white, and blue.

Witherspoon shared a photo of herself prepping for a fun brunch wearing a summery pink checkered romper from her clothing like, Draper James. "Brunch prep. #MatchyMatchy in my @draperjames of course!" she captioned the Instagram along with blue and pink heart emojis. Meanwhile Paltrow and her family celebrated across the pond in Umbria, Italy. "Last sunset in #umbria" she wrote alongside a photo of her looking relaxed holding a bottle of wine.

They’re not the only ones that celebrated the birth of the United States in style. Scroll down to see all of the best celebrity Instagrams from the long weekend.

Reese Witherspoon

Reese Witherspoon Instagram post

Brunch prep. #MatchyMatchy in my @draperjames of course! 💙💗

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram post

Last sunset in #umbria

A post shared by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner Instagram post

🇺🇸

A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss Instagram post

Happy Fourth of July! ❤️🇺🇸🚀💋

A post shared by Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) on

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus Instagram post

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez Instagram post

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde Instagram post

Pool party, Brooklyn style. #whoneedsthebeach #guysibuiltapool #capacity1 #babydelts

A post shared by Olivia Wilde (@oliviawilde) on

Diane Kruger

Diane Kruger Instagram post

🇺🇸 #itwasntashardtomakeasIthought #thekeyisrumwhippedcream

A post shared by Diane Kruger (@dianekruger) on

Olivia Munn

Olivia Munn Instagram post

#MunnInThe☀️

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba Instagram post

Lazy 4th of July weekend w my @kellysawyer

A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on

Sarah Jessica Parker

Sarah Jessica Parker Instagram post

Sunday Eve bonfire. X, SJ #safetyfirst

A post shared by SJP (@sarahjessicaparker) on

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo Instagram post

🌞🏃‍♀️🌊

A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

