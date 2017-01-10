The 2017 BAFTAs Nominations Have Arrived

Ah, awards season. Just as Hollywood had begun to shake off its Golden Globes hangover, a whole new crop of award noms flew in from across the pond Tuesday morning. the nominees for the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, have been announced, and the list is full of familiar names and faces. La La Land, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, leads the pack with 11 nominations, including best film. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals tied for second place with nine nominations while Manchester by the Sea earned six. Meryl Streep was nominated for her 15th (!) BAFTA for her leading performance in Florence Foster Jenkins.

The 2017 BAFTA Awards ceremony takes place Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. See the full list of nominations below and get more information at bafta.org.

Best Film:

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Outstanding British Film:

American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy

Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty

Notes On Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison

Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh

Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:

The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)

The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)

Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)

The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)

Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)

Film not in the English language:

Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux

Julieta – Pedro Almodovar

Mustang – Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert

Son Of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos

Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski

Documentary

13th – Ava DuVernay

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – the Touring Years – Ron Howard

The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss

Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney

Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg

Animated Film:

Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton

Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight

Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker

Zootropolis – Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Director:

Arrival – Denis Villeneuve

I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford

Original Screenplay:

Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan

I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty

La La Land – Damien Chazelle

Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan

Moonlight – Barry Jenkins

Adapted Screenplay:

Arrival – Eric Heisserer

Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight

Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder

Lion – Luke Davies

Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford

Leading Actor:

Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge

Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea

Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals

Ryan Gosling – La La Land

Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic

Leading Actress:

Amy Adams – Arrival

Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train

Emma Stone – La La Land

Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins

Natalie Portman – Jackie

Supporting Actor:

Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals

Dev Patel – Lion

Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins

Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water

Mahershala Ali – Moonlight

Suppoting Actress

Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake

Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea

Naomie Harris – Moonlight

Nicole Kidman – Lion

Viola Davis – Fences

Original Music:

Arrival – Johann Johannsson

Jackie – Mica Levi

La La Land – Justin Hurwitz

Lion – Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka

Nocturnal Animals – Abel Korzeniowski

Cinematography:

Arrival – Bradford Young

Hell Or High Water – Giles Nuttgens

La La Land – Linus Sandgren

Lion – Greig Fraser

Nocturnal Animals – Seamus McGarvey

Editing:

Arrival – Joe Walker

Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert

La La Land – Tom Cross

Manchester by the Sea – Jennifer Lame

Nocturnal Animals – Joan Sobel

Production Design:

Doctor Strange – John Bush, Charles Wood

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock

Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh

La La Land – Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco

Nocturnal Animals – Shane Valentino, Meg Everist

Costume Design:

Allied – Joanna Johnston

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood

Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle

Jackie – Madeline Fontaine

La La Land – Mary Zophres

Make up and hair:

Doctor Strange – Jeremy Woodhead

Florence Foster Jenkins – J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips

Hacksaw Ridge – Shane Thomas

Nocturnal Animals – Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng

Rogue One: A Star Wars History – Nominees to be confirmed

Sound:

Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare

Deepwater Horizon – Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp

Hacksaw Ridge – Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright

La La Land – Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson

Special visual effects:

Arrival – Louis Morin

Doctor Strange – Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins

The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez

Rogue One: A Star Wars History – Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner

British short animation:

The Alan Dimension – Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh

A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King

Tough – Jennifer Zheng

British short film:

Consumed – Richard John Seymour

Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell

Mouth of Hell – Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson

The Party – Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill

Standby – Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):

Anya Taylor-Joy

Laia Costa

Lucas Hedges

Ruth Negga

Tom Holland