The 2017 BAFTAs Nominations Have Arrived

Ah, awards season. Just as Hollywood had begun to shake off its Golden Globes hangover, a whole new crop of award noms flew in from across the pond Tuesday morning. the nominees for the 2017 EE British Academy Film Awards, aka the BAFTAs, have been announced, and the list is full of familiar names and faces. La La Land, which stars Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, leads the pack with 11 nominations, including best film. Arrival and Nocturnal Animals tied for second place with nine nominations while Manchester by the Sea earned six. Meryl Streep was nominated for her 15th (!) BAFTA for her leading performance in Florence Foster Jenkins.
The 2017 BAFTA Awards ceremony takes place Feb. 12 at 2 p.m. ET. See the full list of nominations below and get more information at bafta.org.
Best Film:
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Outstanding British Film:
American Honey – Andrea Arnold, Lars Knudsen, Pouya Shahbazian, Jay Van Hoy
Denial – Mick Jackson, Gary Foster, Russ Krasnoff, David Hare
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – David Yates, JK Rowling, David Heyman, Steve Kloves, Lionel Wigram
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach, Rebecca O'Brien, Paul Laverty
Notes On Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney, Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison
Under the Shadow – Babak Anvari, Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh
Oustanding debut by a British writer, director or producer:
The Girl With All the Gifts – Mike Carey (writer), Camille Gatin (producer)
The Hard Stop: George Amponsah (writer/director/producer), Dionne Walker (writer/producer)
Notes on Blindness: Peter Middleton (writer/director/producer), James Spinney (writer/director), Jo-Jo Ellison (producer)
The Pass: John Donnelly (writer), Ben A Williams (director)
Under the Shadow: Babak Anvari (writer/director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (producers)
Film not in the English language:
Dheepan – Jacques Audiard, Pascal Caucheteux
Julieta – Pedro Almodovar
Mustang – Deniz Gamze Erguven, Charles Gillibert
Son Of Saul – Laszlo Nemes, Gabor Sipos
Toni Erdmann – Maren Ade, Janine Jackowski
Documentary
13th – Ava DuVernay
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – the Touring Years – Ron Howard
The Eagle Huntress – Otto Bell, Stacey Reiss
Notes on Blindness – Peter Middleton, James Spinney
Weiner – Josh Kriegman, Elyse Steinberg
Animated Film:
Finding Dory – Andrew Stanton
Kubo and the Two Strings – Travis Knight
Moana – Ron Clements, John Musker
Zootropolis – Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Director:
Arrival – Denis Villeneuve
I, Daniel Blake – Ken Loach
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Original Screenplay:
Hell or High Water – Taylor Sheridan
I, Daniel Blake – Paul Laverty
La La Land – Damien Chazelle
Manchester by the Sea – Kenneth Lonergan
Moonlight – Barry Jenkins
Adapted Screenplay:
Arrival – Eric Heisserer
Hacksaw Ridge – Robert Schenkkan, Andrew Knight
Hidden Figures – Theodore Melfi, Allison Schroeder
Lion – Luke Davies
Nocturnal Animals – Tom Ford
Leading Actor:
Andrew Garfield – Hacksaw Ridge
Casey Affleck – Manchester by the Sea
Jake Gyllenhaal – Nocturnal Animals
Ryan Gosling – La La Land
Viggo Mortensen – Captain Fantastic
Leading Actress:
Amy Adams – Arrival
Emily Blunt – The Girl on the Train
Emma Stone – La La Land
Meryl Streep – Florence Foster Jenkins
Natalie Portman – Jackie
Supporting Actor:
Aaron Taylor-Johnson – Nocturnal Animals
Dev Patel – Lion
Hugh Grant – Florence Foster Jenkins
Jeff Bridges – Hell or High Water
Mahershala Ali – Moonlight
Suppoting Actress
Hayley Squires – I, Daniel Blake
Michelle Williams – Manchester by the Sea
Naomie Harris – Moonlight
Nicole Kidman – Lion
Viola Davis – Fences
Original Music:
Arrival – Johann Johannsson
Jackie – Mica Levi
La La Land – Justin Hurwitz
Lion – Dustin O'Halloran, Hauschka
Nocturnal Animals – Abel Korzeniowski
Cinematography:
Arrival – Bradford Young
Hell Or High Water – Giles Nuttgens
La La Land – Linus Sandgren
Lion – Greig Fraser
Nocturnal Animals – Seamus McGarvey
Editing:
Arrival – Joe Walker
Hacksaw Ridge – John Gilbert
La La Land – Tom Cross
Manchester by the Sea – Jennifer Lame
Nocturnal Animals – Joan Sobel
Production Design:
Doctor Strange – John Bush, Charles Wood
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Stuart Craig, Anna Pinnock
Hail, Caesar! – Jess Gonchor, Nancy Haigh
La La Land – Sandy Reynolds-Wasco, David Wasco
Nocturnal Animals – Shane Valentino, Meg Everist
Costume Design:
Allied – Joanna Johnston
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Colleen Atwood
Florence Foster Jenkins – Consolata Boyle
Jackie – Madeline Fontaine
La La Land – Mary Zophres
Make up and hair:
Doctor Strange – Jeremy Woodhead
Florence Foster Jenkins – J. Roy Helland, Daniel Phillips
Hacksaw Ridge – Shane Thomas
Nocturnal Animals – Donald Mowat, Yolanda Toussieng
Rogue One: A Star Wars History – Nominees to be confirmed
Sound:
Arrival – Claude La Haye, Bernard Gariepy Strobl, Sylvain Bellemare
Deepwater Horizon – Mike Prestwood Smith, Dror Mohar, Wylie Stateman, David Wyman
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Niv Adiri, Glenn Freemantle, Simon Hayes, Andy Nelson, Ian Tapp
Hacksaw Ridge – Peter Grace, Robert Mackenzie, Kevin O'Connell, Andy Wright
La La Land – Mildred Iatrou Morgan, Ai-Ling Lee, Steve A. Morrow, Andy Nelson
Special visual effects:
Arrival – Louis Morin
Doctor Strange – Richard Bluff, Stephane Ceretti, Paul Corbould, Jonathan Fawkner
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – Tim Burke, Pablo Grillo, Christian Manz, David Watkins
The Jungle Book – Robert Legato, Dan Lemmon, Andrew R. Jones, Adam Valdez
Rogue One: A Star Wars History – Neil Corbould, Hal Hickel, Mohen Leo, John Knoll, Nigel Sumner
British short animation:
The Alan Dimension – Jac Clinch, Jonathan Harbottle, Millie Marsh
A Love Story – Khaled Gad, Anushka Kishani Naanayakkara, Elena Ruscombe-King
Tough – Jennifer Zheng
British short film:
Consumed – Richard John Seymour
Home – Shpat Deda, Afolabi Kuti, Daniel Mulloy, Scott O'Donnell
Mouth of Hell – Bart Gavigan, Samir Mehanovic, Ailie Smith, Michael Wilson
The Party – Farah Abushwesha, Emmet Fleming, Andrea Harkin, Conor MacNeill
Standby – Charlotte Regan, Jack Hannon
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public):
Anya Taylor-Joy
Laia Costa
Lucas Hedges
Ruth Negga
Tom Holland