See All the Stars on the 2017 American Music Awards Red Carpet

If you’re not tuning into the American Music Awards Sunday night, what's your reason? Game of Thrones is over, so there’s really no excuse.

We’re pumped for the show itself—which takes place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater and airs from 8 p.m. ET on ABC—but everyone knows all the action first goes down on the red carpet.

Not only is Tracee Ellis Ross hosting the televised musical showdown—prepare to let her make you LOL—but the Black-ish star will also pay tribute to mom Diana Ross, who’s taking the stage to perform and also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Christina Aguilera is honoring the late Whitney Houston and music from The Bodyguard with her power vocals too, so it’ll surely be a night of legends. Other performers include Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and Nick Jonas, as well as Pink and Kelly Clarkson, who will hit the stage together.

And while Bruno Mars may lead the pack with eight nominations, with no female artists nominated in the biggest category, Artist of the Year, we’re rooting especially hard for women in the other categories.

Scroll down to see the best looks from the 2017 American Music Awards.