See All the Stars on the 2017 American Music Awards Red Carpet

If you’re not tuning into the American Music Awards Sunday night, what's your reason? Game of Thrones is over, so there’s really no excuse.
We’re pumped for the show itself—which takes place at L.A.’s Microsoft Theater and airs from 8 p.m. ET on ABC—but everyone knows all the action first goes down on the red carpet.
Not only is Tracee Ellis Ross hosting the televised musical showdown—prepare to let her make you LOL—but the Black-ish star will also pay tribute to mom Diana Ross, who’s taking the stage to perform and also receive the Lifetime Achievement Award.
Christina Aguilera is honoring the late Whitney Houston and music from The Bodyguard with her power vocals too, so it’ll surely be a night of legends. Other performers include Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, and Nick Jonas, as well as Pink and Kelly Clarkson, who will hit the stage together.
And while Bruno Mars may lead the pack with eight nominations, with no female artists nominated in the biggest category, Artist of the Year, we’re rooting especially hard for women in the other categories.
Scroll down to see the best looks from the 2017 American Music Awards.
1. Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez in Coach with Roberto Coin jewelry.
2. Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato in Ester Abner, Gismondi jewelry and a Stuart Weitzman bag.
3. Pink
Pink in Monique Lhuillier with Narcisa Pheres, Spallanzani, and Le Vian jewelry.
4. Ashlee Simpson
Ashlee Simpson in Christian Siriano.
5. Nicole Kidman
Nicole Kidman in Olivier Theyskens with Fred Leighton jewels, an Omega watch, a Versace bag, and Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
6. Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga in Alaia.
7. Lea Michele
Lea Michele in J. Mendel.
8. Diana Ross
9. Kelly ClarksonKelly Clarkson in Christian Siriano.
10. Tracee Ellis Ross
Tracee Ellis Ross in Stella McCartney with Tamara Mellon shoes.
11. Rachel Platten
13. Khalid
14. Kat Graham
Kat Graham in Ronald van der Kemp with Gilan jewelry, a Judith Leiber bag and Casadei shoes.
15. Ciara
Ciara in Alexander Vauthier.
16. Jenna Dewan
Jenna Dewan in Julien MacDonald with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
17. Bebe Rexha
18. Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum in Vintage Versace with Giuseppe Zanotti shoes.
19. Sadie Sink
20. Nick Jonas
21. Erika Girardi
23. Jessie James Decker
24. Shawn Mendes
25. Rachel Platten
26. Nick Cannon
27. Niall Horan
28. Sabrina Carpenter
Sabrina Carpenter in Missoni with Casadei shoes.
29. Sibley Scoles
30. DJ Khaled
31. Kelly RowlandKelly Rowland in Galia Lahav.
32. Zedd
33. Laura MaranoLaura Marano in Stella McCartney.
34. Kathryn Hahn
35. Skylar Grey
36. Camila Mendes
37. Billy Eichner
38. Caleb McLaughlin
39. Lili ReinhartLili Reinhart in Cushnie et Ochs.
40. Gaten Matarazzo
41. Alessia Cara
42. Chrissy Metz
43. Chrishell Stause and Justin Hartley
44. Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine Petsch in Fabiana Milazzo.
45. Jamie Foxx
46. Ansel Elgort
47. G-Eazy
48. KJ Apa
49. Jesse Tyler Ferguson
50. Kehlani
51. Chadwick Boseman