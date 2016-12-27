This Year’s Top 25 GIFs Perfectly Sum Up 2016

Let’s face it: 2016 was a rough year in Hollywood. Taylor Swift’s approval ratings hit an all-time low, Kim Kardashian West went silent on social media after a terrifying robbery, and dozens of our favorite couples headed to Splitsville (R.I.P. Brangelina).

While we dealt with these devastating losses (and mourned the end of Kim K’s belfies as we know it), we headed to the internet to cry it out, get sassy, or simply find comfort in baby animal videos. So when GIPHY released the top 25 GIFs of 2016, it made sense that they captured all of our varied emotions about the state of 2016—with President Obama’s mic drop topping the list.

From crying Michael Jordan to this woman looking utterly unamused, these clips sum up a year that couldn’t end any sooner. Keep scrolling for the year in review, through the Internet’s most popular GIFs.

1. Illustrated Obama Mic Drop:

2. Crying Jordan:

3. Sloth from Zootopia:

4. Unamused old lady:

5. Chris Christie:

6. Broad City:

7. Golden Globes:

8. "Hello" Bear:

9. The People v. O.J. Simpson:

10. "Deal With It" Cat:

11. Hillary Clinton SNL:

12. Minions:

13. Scared Cat:

14. "Sup" Seal:

15. Laughing Bear:

16. Slipping Penguin:

17. Captain Obvious Mic Drop:

18. Monkey Love:

19. Rad Dog-Man:

20. Buffy the Vampire Slayer:

21. Jumping Pandas:

22. Rihanna:

23. Throwing Confetti:

24. Heart Burger:

25. The Simpsons "Mwah":