13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is Officially in Progress

Have no fear, the second season of 13 Reasons Why is here—OK, it's not exactly on TV quite yet but it has officially arrived for the cast.

After months of half-baked spoilers and complicated fan theories, we now have real, hard evidence on the Netflix Original’s sophomore season: THEY ARE SHOOTING IT.

According to series star Christian Navarro (Tony), the stars and crew is back at work on the teen drama.

https://twitter.com/ChristianLN0821/status/874258300140888064 Day One. S2. Ready to make some magic. 🎧🏎 — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 12, 2017

https://twitter.com/ChristianLN0821/status/874431559415324672 Thank you to everyone who wished us luck today. Day one was great. We are gonna do our best to make something you can be proud of. ❤️ — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

The actor also revealed the true reason he signed on for season 2:

https://twitter.com/ChristianLN0821/status/874624577745305600 Day 2; today I will attempt to sneak as many snacks from catering into my bag as possible. May the force be with you. — Christian Navarro (@ChristianLN0821) June 13, 2017

(Kidding, mostly).

The series’ titular narrator, Hannah (Katherine Langford), also posted about her return to the set, capturing a photo of a worn pair of boots, writing “Season 2. Back in her shoes.”

Rest assured, our eyes will be peeled for any cryptic tweets or snaps hinting at the show's upcoming season.

Meanwhile, feast your eyes on these gems from Navarro’s active Instagram feed.

Tony 4eva.