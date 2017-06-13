13 Reasons Why Season 2 Is Officially in Progress

Have no fear, the second season of 13 Reasons Why is here—OK, it's not exactly on TV quite yet but it has officially arrived for the cast.
After months of half-baked spoilers and complicated fan theories, we now have real, hard evidence on the Netflix Original’s sophomore season: THEY ARE SHOOTING IT.
According to series star Christian Navarro (Tony), the stars and crew is back at work on the teen drama.
The actor also revealed the true reason he signed on for season 2:
(Kidding, mostly).
The series’ titular narrator, Hannah (Katherine Langford), also posted about her return to the set, capturing a photo of a worn pair of boots, writing “Season 2. Back in her shoes.”
Rest assured, our eyes will be peeled for any cryptic tweets or snaps hinting at the show's upcoming season.
Meanwhile, feast your eyes on these gems from Navarro’s active Instagram feed.
Tony 4eva.
SHOW TRANSCRIPT
Hey. Hey. [APPLAUSE] Hannah, I'm not going, not now, not ever. Why didn't you say this to me when I was alive? [MUSIC] My husband and I We never got a note. [BLANK_AUDIO] Hey, it's Hannah. Hannah Baker. Holy ****. [MUSIC] Settle in because I'm about to tell you the story of my life. More specifically why my life ended. And, if you're listening to this tape, you're one of the reasons why. [MUSIC] Is Hannah telling the truth? Don't believe everything you hear. Whatever Hannah thought she saw, she lied about it on those tapes but she's a crazy drama queen who just killed herself for attention. Hannah has secrets, Mrs Baker. Hannah's secrets are what killed her. [MUSIC] Maybe I'll never know why you did what you did. But I can make you understand how it felt. You don't know the whole story. What else do I need to know? You're just like the rest of the them. But I'm not. [SOUND] Because everyone is just so nice until they drive you to kill yourself. And sooner or later, the truth will me out. [MUSIC] [BLANK_AUDIO]