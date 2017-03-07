These Are the 10 Cities Where Women Are Closing the Wage Gap

In honor of International Women’s Day, Trulia analyzed survey data to find out just where women are making the most strides in closing the wage gap—and where there is still work to do.

From 2008 to 2015, the pay gap between men and women decreased nationally by 7.1 percent, including in 55 of the 100 largest cities. Where are women making the most progress? Albuquerque, New Mexico, took the top spot, with Honolulu, Hawaii, taking second place, and Tacoma, Wash., coming in third.

In 33 of the 100 biggest cities, women are just as likely to have a college degree as men, and 46.1 percent of women own homes, as compared with 50.3 percent of men.

Courtesy of Trulia

While these numbers are encouraging, there is still work to be done. As of 2015, a woman was only making 72 cents to every dollar a man makes, and tech hubs like San Francisco, San Jose, and Seattle have pay gaps that are getting wider as opposed to narrower.

The verdict? Keep working for what you believe in, because equal pay is always in style.