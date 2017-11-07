Aaron Samuels from Mean Girls Has an Equally Dreamy New Boyfriend

Move over Cady Heron, because Aaron Samuels has a new love in his life.

OK, maybe not Aaron the character, but Jonathan Bennett—the actor behind the Mean Girls heartthrob, is officially off the market. Bennett is dating TV host and Amazing Race star Jaymes Vaughan, and they make the cutest couple.

Bennett posted a picture of the two of them together on Sunday with a sweet caption that made things Instagram official between the two.

jonathandbennett/Instagram

"This guy looks better. Makes me look better. I’m the luckiest," he wrote, adding the hashtag "love."

Fans of Bennett's knew this was coming. The actor frequently posts pictures of him and Vaughan doing everything from wearing matching Halloween costumes to posing on red carpets together.

Because forgot to post on Halloween. i Love you babe. #mygoose @jaymesv A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:44pm PDT

Thanks @jaymesv for helping me grow and teaching me how to be a grown ass man. ❤️ A post shared by Jonathan Bennett (@jonathandbennett) on Nov 1, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT

We can't wait for all the great couple pictures to come.