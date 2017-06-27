Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 27, 2017
1. GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City looking like a dream in this champagne-hued ensemble by Jonathan Simkhai: a beaded corset top paired with sateen trousers with split hems and a simple pair of nude pumps.
-
June 27, 2017
2. LILY COLLINS
We fell in love with Lily Collin’s Prada look: a plunging dress with ornate red floral embroidery and a feathered skirt, a black clutch, and sky-high platform heels.
-
June 27, 2017
3. Zendaya
Zendaya wore the chicest look to the Spider-Man: Homecoming photo call: a striped off-the-shoulder skint dress with purple frilled straps, a metallic belt, and white pumps.
-
June 27, 2017
4. Hailey baldwin
Hailey Baldwin attended the 2017 NBA Awards wearing a metallic green lace embroidered dress by David Koma. The model kept it glam in a pair of black pumps and oversized hoop earrings.
-
June 27, 2017
5. Brooke Wise
Brooke Wise gave us major ‘70s inspo in this ultra chic ensemble: a charming lace-up top, velvet crop flare pants, standout orange leather booties, and a purple crossbody bag for added color.
June 27, 20171 of 5
GIGI HADID
Gigi Hadid stepped out in New York City looking like a dream in this champagne-hued ensemble by Jonathan Simkhai: a beaded corset top paired with sateen trousers with split hems and a simple pair of nude pumps.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM