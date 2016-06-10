Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
June 10, 2016
1. Jennifer Lopez
Is Jennifer Lopez the new queen of monochromatism? Evidently, yes. The star had us thinking pink at the Shades of Blue Television Academy event in a sweet tea rose tie-neck lace Elie Saab blouse with matching high-waist pants, coordinating her look with a pale pink clutch and lace pumps.
-
June 10, 2016
2. Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton wore the color of royalty at SportsAid’s 40th Anniversary Dinner with a minimalist gown by Roland Mouret that boasted a stunning shade of royal blue and cut-outs at each shoulder.
-
June 10, 2016
3. Sarah Jessica Parker
Sarah Jessica Parker dialed up the drama for the opening night of Shining City, selecting a sheer black-embroidered gray Temperley London organza dress, styled with her usual stack of jewelry pieces and sparkly black pumps, for the occasion.
-
June 10, 2016
4. January Jones
January Jones hit a maritime note at the Fox’s screening of The Last Man on Earth in a navy ankle-grazing nautical-inspired skirt that she elevated with a satiny black top, a sharp taupe-colored coat, and black pumps.
-
June 10, 2016
5. Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell flaunted her supermodel legs at the amfAR Inspiration Gala in a navy-and-black graphic gown with a sheer-paneled skirt, finishing her look with Lorraine Schwartz diamonds and black lace booties.
