Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
November 5, 2015
1. Jennifer Lawrence
Jennifer Lawrence officially kicked off her Hunger Games promo tour in the chicest way possible—she wore plunging cut-out burgundy Dior silk satin evening gown, complete with diamond chandelier Neil Lane earrings, to the Mockingjay, Part 2 premiere.
November 5, 2015
2. Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie black velvet-trimmed strapless Tom Ford gown may have been safe and simple from the front, but it was dangerously sexy from the back, which featured a sheer corset with a velvet bow. Lorraine Schwartz diamond drop earrings and black ankle-strap pumps completed her look.
November 5, 2015
3. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated the first-ever standalone RH Modern gallery in an equally modern outfit, featuring a white deep-V culotte-style jumpsuit with a waist-cinching bow that she styled with red scalloped strappy sandals.
November 5, 2015
4. Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore flirted with ruffles for the Berlin premiere of Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2, selecting a black Jason Wu gown with flouncy detailing, but she kept her glam streak alive with diamond earrings and a black clutch.
November 5, 2015
5. Amanda Seyfried
Amanda Seyfried presented an award on behalf of Shikshya Foundation Nepal to designer Prabal Gurung at the K.I.D.S/Fashion Delivers gala in one of his designs—a strapless jet-gunmetal-silver paillette-and-crystal swirl embroidered dress with black pumps.
