Look of the Day
July 20, 2015
1. Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne smoldered at the screening of Paper Towns in a sleek white sleeveless jacket that that she styled with a burgundy python fringe belt, a gold sequin-pailette mini, and burgundy feathered high heels—all by Alexandre Vauthier Haute Couture. The finishing touches? Forevermark diamonds and a gold clutch.
July 20, 2015
2. Kendall Jenner
Kendall Jenner supported her bestie Cara Delevingne at the Paper Towns premiere in a burgundy keyhole Zimmermann blouse tucked into a matching rivet thigh-high slit skirt, complete with strappy gold heels.
July 20, 2015
3. Amy Schumer
Amy Schumer channeled a Grecian goddess at the Australian premiere of Trainwreck in a gorgeous white v-notch Halston Heritage column, complete with black strappy sandals and an effortless side-swept plait.
July 20, 2015
4. Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan fused sweet and edgy at the New York premiere of Pixels in a light pink-and-black cotton polo and a ruffled leather skirt, both by Erdem, with delicate black sandals.
July 20, 2015
5. Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped en route to the BlogHer 2015 Conference, dressing up a pair of blue embroidered Thakoon Addition gathered shorts with a white shirt, a sleek black blazer, a cobalt blue carryall, and black leather booties.
