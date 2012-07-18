Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
July 18, 2012
1. Kate BeckinsaleWHAT SHE WORE The actress stepped onto the The Tonight Show with Jay Leno stage in a knee-length Elie Saab sheath, emerald Sutra earrings and sparkling Christian Louboutin heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who needs two sleeves? Kate Beckinsale's sexy asymmetrical LBD proved that sometimes less really is more!
July 18, 2012
2. Krysten RitterWHAT SHE WORE Ritter teamed Rebecca Minkoff's printed top, eyelet skirt and woven bag with Adina Reyter danglers and turquoise René Caovilla peep-toes at The Great American Pillow Toss.
July 18, 2012
3. Anne HathawayWHAT SHE WORE Hathaway touched down at Heathrow Airport in layered separates including a tweed Theyskens’ Theory jacket, layered necklaces, slim trousers and black Tory Burch flats.
July 18, 2012
4. Freida PintoWHAT SHE WORE Pinto dined at an L.A. bash in a collared top and ruby skirt from Contrarian New York and Christian Louboutin pumps.
July 18, 2012
5. Heidi KlumWHAT SHE WORE Klum celebrated Project Runway's anniversary in a black sheath, stacked bangles and peep-toe platforms.
