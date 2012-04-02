Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
April 2, 2012
1. Taylor SwiftWHAT SHE WORE Taylor Swift chose a cutout J. Mendel gown and pave bracelets for the ACM Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT The singer showed her more sophisticated side in a sleek white column glinting with her signature sparkle.
April 2, 2012
2. Kristen StewartWHAT SHE WORE Stewart hit the Kids' Choice Awards in a lace Stella McCartney minidress and matching Barbara Bui suede pumps.
April 2, 2012
3. Lily CollinsWHAT SHE WORE Collins smoldered in a floral Zac Posen gown and Cartier diamonds at the Paris premiere of Mirror Mirror.
April 2, 2012
4. Emma StoneWHAT SHE WORE Stone walked Nickelodeon's orange carpet in a white Antonio Berardi design that she paired with rose gold Irene Neuwirth earrings and leather Alejandro Ingelmo wedges.
April 2, 2012
5. Jennifer NettlesWHAT SHE WORE Nettles lit up the ACM Awards in a custom Max Azria Atelier gown. A neon Swarovski belt, sleek Edie Parker clutch and Kimberly McDonald earrings completed the look.
April 2, 20121 of 5
