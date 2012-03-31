Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2012
1. Brooklyn DeckerWHAT SHE WORE Outside a Battleship press event, Brooklyn Decker teamed a drop-waist Theyskens' Theory minidress with an embroidered Isabel Marant jacket and cap-toe heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT The model looked cool as can be in one of spring's freshest color combos!
-
March 31, 2012
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE Roberts took in the latest Juicy Couture collection in the label’s long-sleeve shift, an acrylic Edie Parker clutch and satin pumps.
-
March 31, 2012
3. Chloe MoretzWHAT SHE WORE Moretz celebrated the Metropolitan Opera premiere of Manon in head-to-toe YSL including a ruffled dress, velvet choker and satin pumps.
-
March 31, 2012
4. AnnaSophia RobbWHAT SHE WORE The star of The Carrie Diaries attended a Juicy Couture bash in a striped dress and red suede heels.
-
March 31, 2012
5. Victoria JusticeWHAT SHE WORE The actress filmed an Extra segment in printed denim that she styled with a ribbed cardigan, white top and leather sandals.
March 31, 20121 of 5
