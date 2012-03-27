Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 27, 2012
1. Jennifer LopezWHAT SHE WORE In Brazil, Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat with a long-sleeve Michael Kors sheath, diamond rings from Dana Rebecca Designs and Jacqueline Nerguizian and patent leather Casadei heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT She always sizzles, but the American Idol judge looked particularly hot in head-to-toe neon.
-
March 27, 2012
2. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At Lincoln Center, Roberts arrived for the Manon premiere in YSL's sequin-embellished jumpsuit styled with a sleek minaudiere and satin pumps.
-
March 27, 2012
3. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks stopped by The Tonight Show with Jay Leno in a floral blouse, diamond-and-pearl PearlParadise.com earrings, Renee Sheppard diamond rings, a pencil skirt and matching sandals.
-
March 27, 2012
4. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence greeted fans at a press event for The Hunger Games in a colorblock Victoria, Victoria Beckham shift and black Brian Atwood booties.
-
March 27, 2012
5. Emmy RossumWHAT SHE WORE Rossum took in the The Metropolitan Opera premiere of Manon in a ruched Yves Saint Laurent column, diamond Chopard studs, a jeweled choker and satin clutch.
March 27, 20121 of 5
Jennifer Lopez
WHAT SHE WORE In Brazil, Jennifer Lopez turned up the heat with a long-sleeve Michael Kors sheath, diamond rings from Dana Rebecca Designs and Jacqueline Nerguizian and patent leather Casadei heels.
WHY WE LOVE IT She always sizzles, but the American Idol judge looked particularly hot in head-to-toe neon.
WHY WE LOVE IT She always sizzles, but the American Idol judge looked particularly hot in head-to-toe neon.
Must Reads
Mar 12, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Alicia Vikander Shows Us How to Master the Color of the Season
Mar 9, 2018 @ 12:00 PM
Jennifer Lopez Teaches Us How to Make Jeans Sexy for Date Night
Mar 8, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Wow! Meghan Markle Wore a $300 J.Crew Coat
Mar 7, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Cowboy Boots Are Making a Huge Comeback in 2018, Here's Proof
Mar 6, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Kate Middleton's Pearl Earrings Are the Wear-Everywhere Accessory You Need
Mar 5, 2018 @ 11:15 AM
Miley Cyrus Shut Down the Oscar After Party in a Must-See Dress
Mar 2, 2018 @ 10:30 AM