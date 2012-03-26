Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 26, 2012
1. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE For Just Jared's birthday bash, Jaime King styled Prabal Gurung's printed top and black-trimmed shorts with drop earrings and satin sandals.
WHY WE LOVE IT The colorful actress played up her newly dip-dyed locks with chic seafoam separates!
-
March 26, 2012
2. Miley CyrusWHAT SHE WORE Cyrus performed at Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night in a belted gown, stacked bangles, a gold ring and leather platforms.
-
March 26, 2012
3. Olivia WildeWHAT SHE WORE At the Jameson Empire Film Awards, Wilde sparkled in an embellished Carolina Herrera gown and a patent leather Jimmy Choo clutch.
-
March 26, 2012
4. Victoria BeckhamWHAT SHE WORE Beckham hit the streets of West Hollywood in a gathered tank, dark bell-bottoms and a chainstrap bag.
-
March 26, 2012
5. Dakota FanningWHAT SHE WORE Fanning feted the GLAAD Awards in a beaded Halston design complemented by metallic sandals and a Ferragamo minaudiere.
