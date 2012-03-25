Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
March 25, 2012
1. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE January Jones attended the TimesTalks Mad Men event in a black blazer over a lacy blouse, leather leggings and suede stilettos.
WHY WE LOVE IT Betty who? The actress was a far cry from her onscreen persona in edgy, modern separates.
March 25, 2012
2. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Lawrence sat down for an interview with David Letterman in a metallic Prabal Gurung sheath and mesh Jimmy Choo sandals.
March 25, 2012
3. Teresa PalmerWHAT SHE WORE Palmer walked the red carpet at Sydney's Wish You Were Here premiere in a beaded Collette Dinnigan cocktail dress and black Jimmy Choo peep-toes.
March 25, 2012
4. Sarah Jessica ParkerWHAT SHE WORE Parker touched down at Narita International Airport in a flared coat and black and white brogues.
March 25, 2012
5. Elizabeth OlsenWHAT SHE WORE In Brooklyn, Olsen layered her cognac AG Adriano Goldshmied leggings with a white button-down and leather vest. She finished the look with a floppy hat, zippered tote and brown lace-ups.
