Look of the Day
March 24, 2012
1. Katy PerryWHAT SHE WORE The singer styled a contoured Paco Rabanne minidress with patent leather Louboutins at Berlin's Echo Music Awards.
WHY WE LOVE IT This star's not afraid to shine! Katy Perry amped up her mirrored design with sparkling heels and metallic nails.
March 24, 2012
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones arrived at her New York hotel in a sky blue military coat teamed with leather leggings, a quilted clutch and suede pumps.
March 24, 2012
3. Jaime KingWHAT SHE WORE At the Stand Up to Cancer benefit, King complemented her ombre locks with a lace-trimmed Dior gown.
March 24, 2012
4. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman looked red hot at Restoration Hardware's spring launch in an off-the-shoulder Halston Heritage dress and nude pumps.
March 24, 2012
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron departed from JFK airport in a denim-on-denim ensemble accessorized with a pair of leather totes and buckled boots.
