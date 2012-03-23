Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 23, 2012
1. Katharine McPheeWHAT SHE WORE Katharine McPhee feted the Royal Oak 40 Years Exhibition in a turquoise Michael Kors boatneck dress and nude slingbacks.
WHY WE LOVE IT The Smash star showed off her toned form in a curve-hugging design!
-
March 23, 2012
2. January JonesWHAT SHE WORE Jones exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a studded Isabel Marant blouse and skinny jeans, accented with a Prada tote and pointy-toe stilettos.
-
March 23, 2012
3. Malin AkermanWHAT SHE WORE Akerman showed some leg in patent leather pumps and a geometric Lacoste minidress at the label's spring collection launch.
-
March 23, 2012
4. Elizabeth BanksWHAT SHE WORE Banks previewed Restoration Hardware's latest designs in a belted Andrew Gn number, gold earrings and metallic Christian Louboutin peep-toes.
-
March 23, 2012
5. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE In New York, Beyonce paired her floral Stella McCartney trousers with a simple black button-down and accessorized with a neon belt and bright yellow heels.
