Mar 13, 2018 @ 11:30 AM
Look of the Day
-
March 21, 2012
1. Jennifer LawrenceWHAT SHE WORE Jennifer Lawrence took the plunge in a forest green Calvin Klein Collection dress and strappy Jimmy Choo sandals at the Cinema Society screening of The Hunger Games.
WHY WE LOVE IT The actress flaunted the hard work she put into training for the role of Katniss in a body-conscious design.
-
March 21, 2012
2. Alexa ChungWHAT SHE WORE Chung feted the Annual British Designers Collective in a Bella Freud sweater, a Celine floral skirt and tasseled Nicholas Kirkwood loafers.
-
March 21, 2012
3. Emma RobertsWHAT SHE WORE At Salvatore Ferragamo's N.Y.C. bash, Roberts teamed a bow blouse with cuffed trousers and satin heels.
-
March 21, 2012
4. Debra MessingWHAT SHE WORE Messing unveiled her Gotham cover in a metallic Carolina Herrera cocktail dress and satin Louboutins.
-
March 21, 2012
5. Kate MaraWHAT SHE WORE Mara helped launch Signorina by Salvatore Ferragamo in the label's botanical halter dress that she accessorized with a woven clutch, gold cocktail ring and platform pumps.
March 21, 20121 of 5
Jennifer Lawrence
