Look of the Day
March 20, 2012
1. Olivia PalermoWHAT SHE WORE Olivia Palermo attended the Gala Spa Awards in a plunging Tibi peplum dress.
WHY WE LOVE IT Who says white gowns are reserved for brides? The stylish star made the design her own with eye-catching metallic accessories.
March 20, 2012
2. BeyonceWHAT SHE WORE Beyonce wowed in a navy Victoria Beckham dress, layered necklaces and sparkling Nicholas Kirkwood sandals outside the Obama Re-Election Fundraiser.
March 20, 2012
3. Jamie ChungWHAT SHE WORE At the TriBeCa Film Festival and American Express L.A. party, Chung walked the red carpet in a cutout Guess by Marciano LBD accented with a colorblock Linea Pelle Collection clutch and platform peep-toes.
March 20, 2012
4. Shailene WoodleyWHAT SHE WORE Woodley attended the ABC Family upfront in a crisp Honor ensemble.
March 20, 2012
5. Charlize TheronWHAT SHE WORE Theron exited her N.Y.C. hotel in a high-neck Dior sheath that she paired with black shades, rose gold Anita Ko spike studs and strappy Donna Karan wedges.
